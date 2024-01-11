Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Hwy. 6 crash

A 30-year-old from Tara has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the morning of Dec. 29 and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old from Fergus, died at the scene while the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release on Thursday that the accused is facing a number of charges including Impaired Operation Causing Death and Dangerous Driving Causing Death. OPP also said he was facing charges of Driving Under Suspension and Possession of a Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Days after the crash, the victim’s family recalled the tragic incident.

"It was just a very horribly bad accident and it hurts me so bad to have lost him," said Sabrina Genereaux, the wife of David, who died in the crash.

A photo of David Genereaux with his wife Sabrina and their baby Jason. (Submitted: Sabrina Genereaux)

David was a new father to a two-month old child before he died.

"I was going to go out and look for him, I got the baby ready and everything. I had my hand on the doorknob and there was a knock on the door. There were police officers at my door," his wife said.