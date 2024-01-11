KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Hwy. 6 crash

    A 30-year-old from Tara has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph.

    The two-vehicle collision happened on the morning of Dec. 29 and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

    The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old from Fergus, died at the scene while the driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release on Thursday that the accused is facing a number of charges including Impaired Operation Causing Death and Dangerous Driving Causing Death. OPP also said he was facing charges of Driving Under Suspension and Possession of a Substance contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

    Days after the crash, the victim’s family recalled the tragic incident.

    "It was just a very horribly bad accident and it hurts me so bad to have lost him," said Sabrina Genereaux, the wife of David, who died in the crash.

    A photo of David Genereaux with his wife Sabrina and their baby Jason. (Submitted: Sabrina Genereaux)

    David was a new father to a two-month old child before he died.

    "I was going to go out and look for him, I got the baby ready and everything. I had my hand on the doorknob and there was a knock on the door. There were police officers at my door," his wife said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1936-2024

    1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News