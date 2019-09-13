

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A single vehicle crash near Erin is being blamed on alcohol.

That's according to Wellington County OPP, who responded to the crash on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m.

It happened on Second Line, north of Ospringe. Police say that they initially heard that a driver had lost control and rolled their vehicle into a private driveway.

The occupant, a 45-year-old man from Erin, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

While emergency crews spoke to the driver, officers suspected that he was impaired.

He's since been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a demand for breath.

His license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for a week.

He's scheduled to appear at a Guelph court on Oct. 15.