Driver charged regarding collision that seriously injured 4-year-old girl
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:04PM EDT
An 80-year-old woman is facing charges and a four-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries following an incident involving a reversing car.
Haldimand County OPP were called to the scene around 1 p.m on March 9 in Hagersville.
Through the course of an investigation, they determined that an 80-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle on Main Street when the vehicle accelerated in reverse.
The vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, mounted a curb, and collided with two children walking on the sidewalk in front of family members.
A four-year-old girl was pinned underneath the vehicle and dragged several yards before it collided with a building.
She was transported to a Hamilton hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.
A 13-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and other family members were not injured.
OPP have completed the investigation and charged an 80-year-old woman from Brampton with careless driving causing bodily harm.
She will appear in a Cayuga courthouse at a later date.