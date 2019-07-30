

An 80-year-old woman is facing charges and a four-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries following an incident involving a reversing car.

Haldimand County OPP were called to the scene around 1 p.m on March 9 in Hagersville.

Through the course of an investigation, they determined that an 80-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle on Main Street when the vehicle accelerated in reverse.

The vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, mounted a curb, and collided with two children walking on the sidewalk in front of family members.

A four-year-old girl was pinned underneath the vehicle and dragged several yards before it collided with a building.

She was transported to a Hamilton hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and other family members were not injured.

OPP have completed the investigation and charged an 80-year-old woman from Brampton with careless driving causing bodily harm.

She will appear in a Cayuga courthouse at a later date.