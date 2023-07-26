Driver charged, motorcyclist injured after allegedly swerving to avoid vehicle in Waterloo

A 22-year-old driver has been charged in connection to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Waterloo on Sunday.

Police said emergency services responded to the area of University Avenue West between Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road for reports of the crash.

According to police, a 57-year-old man from Gravenhurst was riding his motorcycle when he had to swerve to avoid another vehicle which was seen passing vehicles on a bend in the roadway.

Police said the motorcycle lost control, and the driver of the car drove away.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday evening, police released an image of the vehicle they were hoping to identify.

On Wednesday, police said the male driver is charged with

Careless driving causing bodily harm

Fail to remain

Perform stunt- driver in oncoming portion of highway

The man’s driver licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.