Driver charged in Woolwich Township crash

Driver charged in Woolwich Township crash

Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and sedan on Benjamin Road. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and sedan on Benjamin Road. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver