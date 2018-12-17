

A 29-year-old male has been charged after a single vehicle rollover in Woolwich.

It happened on New Jerusalem Road on Sunday morning.

Police said the driver was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle.

He struck a speed limit sign before leaving the roadway, rolling several times.

No one was injured in the collision.

After investigation, the driver was charged with failing to remain, careless driving and stunt driving.

Police did not identify the driver.