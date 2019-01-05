

CTV Kitchener





OPP say they’ve charged a 51-year-old man in connection to a dangerous incident on Highway 410 in Brampton.

A piece of plywood flew off an SUV and smashed into a car’s windshield.

A woman, her mother-in-law and a friend were inside the car, headed towards Kitchener.

Two of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Saturday OPP tweeted that the driver of the SUV had been charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

If found guilty he could face a $130 fine.