Driver charged in Kitchener crash
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:38AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region police have charged a driver in connection with a crash that happened on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a report of a crash near Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.
Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Victoria Street when another vehicle attempted a left turn from Forfar onto Victoria.
That’s when police say the two cars collided, which resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.
Police say a passenger in the turning vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A 56-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with turn – not in safety.