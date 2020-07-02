KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region police have charged a driver in connection with a crash that happened on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash near Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Victoria Street when another vehicle attempted a left turn from Forfar onto Victoria.

That’s when police say the two cars collided, which resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

Police say a passenger in the turning vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A 56-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with turn – not in safety.