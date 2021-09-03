Driver charged in hit-and-run crash involving child on bike: WRPS

Waterloo regional police investigate a crash on Ottawa Street North on Aug. 30, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) Waterloo regional police investigate a crash on Ottawa Street North on Aug. 30, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver