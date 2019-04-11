

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged in a head-on crash in Wellesley that sent two drivers to hospital.

Police say a 19-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. His name was not released.

The crash happened on the morning of April 1 on Listowel Road.

Both drivers were taken to hospital. One was then transferred to an out-of-town hospital with serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The road was closed for an extended period of time while police investigated.

Road conditions and speed were being considered as possible factors to the crash.

The charged driver is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on June 5 to answer the charge.