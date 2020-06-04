WATERLOO -- A driver is facing multiple charges after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at a major intersection in Waterloo.

First responders were called to King Street North and University Avenue East around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a collision.

Police say the driver of the car made a left turn to head south on King Street and struck the motorcycle heading east on University Avenue.

The 25-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving, as well as turn not in safety.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.