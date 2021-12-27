Driver charged in crash that damaged Kitchener home

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged one driver after a dramatic crash in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

They said around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, a Hyundai SUV was struck by a Ford Focus pulling out of a driveway in the area of Oprington and Denesfort Drive.

The force of the collision caused the SUV to jump the curb. The vehicle travelled across two lawns and hit a tree, before it struck a residence and a parked car.

Police said in media release that the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old Kitchener woman, was not hurt. She was charged with failing to yield from a private drive.

Police said the collision caused significant damage to the residence and the SUV, as well as moderate damage to the parked car.