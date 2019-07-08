

CTV Kitchener





A crash between an ION train and another car has resulted in charges.

Police say it happened at King Street West and Green Street in Kitchener on Monday just before noon.

The car involved had been travelling south on King when it tried to U-turn at the intersection. In the process, it was hit by the LRT, which had been travelling in the same direction.

There were no reported injuries.

It's not known how much damage the ION vehicle sustained.

A Waterloo woman, 27, was charged with red light – proceed before green.