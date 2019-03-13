Featured
Driver charged for looking at explicit material on phone
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:50PM EDT
A driver has been charged after police caught them doing something they shouldn’t have been doing while driving.
As regional police continue their distracted driving enforcement campaign, a driver was nabbed for using their phone on Tuesday..
Police say the driver of a commercial vehicle was charged for allegedly looking at explicit material on their phone.
The day before, a driver was given a ticket for distracted driving at the same place that they had received one four months earlier.
Police are reminding drivers to put their phones down when they’re on the road.