

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid on a driver who was operating a vehicle with an unsecured load in Wilmot Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officials write, “Vehicle travelling West on Highway 8 in Wilmot Township towing a trailer with a dangerously insecure load of shingles and wood with nails.”

Vehicle travelling West on Highway 8 in Wilmot Township towing a trailer with a dangerously insecure load of shingles and wood with nails. Driver charged with Section 111(2) HTA. pic.twitter.com/rwQ2jEY5IX — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) September 23, 2019

The picture shared on the WRPS Twitter account shows an overloaded trailer tied down with pieces of rope.