Driver charged for ‘dangerously’ unsecured load in Wilmot
WRPS share a photo of a vehicle stopped on Hwy. 8 with an unsecured trailer. (Twitter/@WRPS_Traffic)
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Charges have been laid on a driver who was operating a vehicle with an unsecured load in Wilmot Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Officials write, “Vehicle travelling West on Highway 8 in Wilmot Township towing a trailer with a dangerously insecure load of shingles and wood with nails.”
The picture shared on the WRPS Twitter account shows an overloaded trailer tied down with pieces of rope.