Driver charged following 3-vehicle crash in Waterloo
Two vehicles ended up wedged together following a three-vehicle collision at Albert and Hickory streets in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 6:24PM EDT
One man is facing charges in connection with a three-vehicle collision in Waterloo’s university district.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Albert and Hickory streets around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police say one driver has been charged with failing to yield to traffic.
Minor injuries were reported in the collision.