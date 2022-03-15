Driver charged after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener

Vehicle crashes into hydro pole on Weber Street East in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) Vehicle crashes into hydro pole on Weber Street East in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia's onslaught goes on

Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow's forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver