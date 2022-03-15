Driver charged after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener

A 41-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after his vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener.

Emergency services was called to Weber Street East and Cameron Street North around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. It then swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a retaining wall before hitting the hydro pole and rolling several times.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Weber Street East was closed for four hours while police were on scene.