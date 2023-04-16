Driver charged after traveling wrong way on Highway 7/8

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say they received multiple reports of a white sedan travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 7/8.

On Sunday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the incident, which happened on Saturday around 10:40 p.m. near Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

Police said officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Waterloo in the area of University Avenue East near Bridge Street West.

The Waterloo man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation and operation while impaired by drug.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.