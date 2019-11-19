

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A crash involving two tractor trailers halted traffic at a busy Kitchener intersection on Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the crash at Homer Watson and Conestoga College boulevards at around 5:35 a.m.

A 26-year-old driver from Oshawa was heading north on Homer Watson. That's when police say he made a left hand turn onto Conestoga College Boulevard.

A southbound tractor trailer wasn't able to stop in time and the two vehicles collided. There were no injuries reported.

One of the trailers came loose from its truck, blocking the southbound lanes on Homer Watson.

That intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say that the 26-year-old driver was charged with making an improper turn.