Driver charged after tractor trailer veers off Highway 7/8

WILMOT -

Ontario Provincial Police said a driver has been charged after a tractor trailer veered off the highway and into a roadside ditch on Highway 7/8 in Wilmot Township on Sunday.

In a tweet posted around 3:30 p.m., OPP said the crash happened near Nafziger Road after the driver failed to negotiate with the curve of the highway.

No injuries were reported and the driver was charged with careless driving.

Police said lanes are restricted during clean-up and recovery.

No further details have been given at this time.