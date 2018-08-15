

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after a tractor trailer tipped in Arthur.

Steven Sorozn, 20, of Mulmur Township has been charged with careless driving.

He is due in court on Sept. 18.

The collision happened around 9:30 a.m on Aug. 13 on Wellington Road 12 in Arthur.

Sorozn was turning left onto Wellington Road 12 when he lost control and the truck tipped over, closing the road while police investigated.

Wellington County OPP and Wellington North Power was called in because the truck also took out a hydro pole when it crashed.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

Speed was considered a factor.