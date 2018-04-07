

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a deadly collision on Perth Road 131.

Police say the man behind the wheel of the only vehicle involved in the Friday night collision.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries. His passenger was killed.

The passenger was identified Saturday as Gary Kuepfer, a 24-year-old Minto Township resident.

The driver, who was arrested at the scene, is a Wellington North resident. Police believe he is Kuepfer’s brother.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Perth Road 131 near the community of Carthage, about 10 kilometres north of Milverton.