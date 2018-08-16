

CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged after a motorcyclist had to take evasive action to avoid hitting her vehicle.

On Aug. 15 around 2:30 p.m., Norfolk County OPP responded to the incident on James Street in Delhi.

It was determined that a male, 43, was riding a motorcycle travelling southbound on James Street when a vehicle attempted to turn west onto Church Street.

The rider laid down his bike and slid into the rear of the vehicle.

Charges are pending against the 56-year-old female driver.

The driver was uninjured, and the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.