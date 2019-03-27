Charges have been laid in a crash between a milk truck and a tractor that killed one person last month.

Police said Wednesday that the driver of the milk truck, 50 and from Cambridge, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death.

The crash happened on Feb. 6 near Northfield Drive East and Hill Street in Woolwich Township.

At the time, police said that the tractor was hit from behind while both vehicles were going north.

The tractor driver, 46, was taken to hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There was no word on any cause of the collision or any contributing factors.

The name of the accused was not released. Police did not mention a court date.