Featured
Driver charged after man, 69, struck by vehicle
Police were investigating after a vehicle struck an elderly man, who was hospitalized.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:18PM EDT
Regional police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Mowat Boulevard and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener at approximately 12:03 p.m.
A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result of the incident, with what were believed to be minor.
The vehicle involved was a sports utility vehicle.
Police, including a forensics team, were investigating the incident.
The female driver was charged with careless driving.
Regional police thank the public and witnesses who remained on-scene to help the man after the collision.