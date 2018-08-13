

CTV Kitchener





Regional police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Mowat Boulevard and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener at approximately 12:03 p.m.

A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital as a result of the incident, with what were believed to be minor.

The vehicle involved was a sports utility vehicle.

Police, including a forensics team, were investigating the incident.

The female driver was charged with careless driving.

Regional police thank the public and witnesses who remained on-scene to help the man after the collision.