Driver charged after hydro pole knocked down in Kitchener crash

A driver has been charged after a crash on Wabanaki Drive in Kitchener that resulted in a hydro pole needing to be replaced.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

In a media release the next morning, police said the 49-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, Aug. 14, police confirmed the 49-year-old man has been charged with careless driving.

Wabanaki Drive was closed between Wilson Avenue and Manitou Drive as crews replaced the damaged hydro pole.

Grand River Transit said an emergency detour was implemented.