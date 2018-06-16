Featured
Driver charged after hitting woman with car
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 12:12PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s university district.
Her injuries were non-life threatening.
The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on University Avenue at Sunview Street.
Police blocked off a portion of University for part of the afternoon as they investigated the collision.
The driver was arrested and has been charged as a result of the collision.