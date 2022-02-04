Driver charged after hitting pedestrian in Kitchener
A driver has been charged after he hit a pedestrian Friday morning in Kitchener.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the 25-year-old Kitchener man was turning from McGarry Drive onto Fisher-Hallman Road, around 6:20 a.m., when he hit a pedestrian at the crosswalk.
The 25-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Bergen pushed O'Toole to back convoy saying there are 'good people on both sides': sources
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen pushed predecessor Erin O'Toole to show support for the Freedom Convoy protest, arguing last week there are 'good people on both sides,' an echo of the phrase made infamous by former U.S. president Donald Trump after a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Toronto police, mayor announce operational plans for Toronto convoy protest
Toronto police have closed off a major downtown road in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
Alberta, Saskatchewan take lead signalling end to COVID-19 restrictions
Canada's chief public health officer says provinces are going to have to find a balance between containing public health measures and returning to a sense of normalcy as the Omicron wave crests.
Ottawa protests inspire plans for 'freedom' convoys around the world
The ongoing protests in Ottawa are inspiring others around the world to create and plan their own 'freedom' convoys to demonstrate against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.
NACI's new guidance: Get fully vaccinated, even if previously infected with COVID-19
After hundreds of thousands of Canadians were infected with the Omicron variant in the last two months, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has issued new guidance emphasizing the importance of being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations even for those with a previous infection.
Wife of former NHL defenceman asks league, NHLPA to do more for families of struggling players
Ian White's fearless style of play led to injuries in his 11-year NHL career, which led to an addiction to painkillers. But his family was left with little support. W5 looks into whether White and family were abandoned by the league and its players' association.
Ottawa protesters vow to stay in face of mounting opposition from city, businesses
The organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' have indicated they plan to stay in Ottawa until pandemic-related mandates are repealed, despite more police officers being deployed downtown in anticipation of increased demonstrations over the weekend.
'Not a hobby, it's a crime': Manitoba man arrested for allegedly 3D-printing guns
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly 3D-printing guns at a house in Hanover, Man.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPS
The London Police Service has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemic
Migrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
London, Ont. police arrest suspect wanted in human trafficking investigation
London, Ont. police have a suspect in custody in connection to a human trafficking investigation from 2020.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in Porsche carjacking incident
Windsor police are looking for suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a woman was robbed of her Porsche at gunpoint.
-
B.C. company making $4.5 million investment in Windsor
A British Columbia company is making a $4.5 million investment in Windsor with a new coffee pod manufacturing facility.
-
WECHU reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in active high risk cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths, 163 new high risk cases and 70 hospitalizations on Friday.
Barrie
-
Pickup truck slides sideways onto Highway 400 causing collision in Bradford
Police say a pickup truck lost control while merging onto Highway 400 and was struck by a transport truck Friday morning.
-
Barrie police officer charged with criminal harassment, extortion
A Barrie police officer faces criminal harassment and extortion charges after reports of off-duty allegations.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in Wasaga Beach
One man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault incident in Wasaga Beach Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Norovirus likely circulating in Sudbury, has similar symptoms to COVID-19, health unit says
A recent increase in gastrointestinal illness is likely due to norovirus circulating in childcare centres and in the community, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.
-
Sudden death at Sudbury's Vale mine
Sudbury police are working with the Ministry of Labour and the coroner's office to investigate the sudden death of a mining worker at Vale's Copper Cliff site.
-
Two people in the Sault charged under Reopening Ontario Act, face $10K fine
Two Sault Ste. Marie residents, ages 58 and 60, have been charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act, police said Friday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police launch 'surge and contain' strategy at 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police say they are stepping up measures to protect downtown neighbourhoods as the 'Freedom Convoy' protest reaches the one-week mark.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: source
Local towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
Protesters build wooden structure in downtown Ottawa park
There are signs 'Freedom Convoy' protesters are settling in for the long haul in downtown Ottawa, building a permanent structure and stocking up on gasoline and propane.
Toronto
-
It may be possible for people who got Omicron to be reinfected with it, Ontario experts say
A recent preprint study -- one that has not been peer-reviewed -- suggested that mild Omicron infection doesn't render enough immunity to prevent future infections.
-
-
Ontario reports total of 2,634 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 517 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units Friday.
Montreal
-
Organizers of Quebec City begin protest Friday afternoon
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 rules and mandates have started to trickle into Quebec City and plan to bring their message to the Quebec legislature this weekend, under the watch of a heightened police presence.
-
Mistrial declared in Chez Cora president kidnapping case
The jury in the Chez Cora kidnapping case has been unable to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations down by almost 100, but 42 new deaths
Quebec reported on Friday that hospitalizations are now at 2,541, down 96 from 24 hours ago. The province also added 42 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Atlantic
-
Many malls, businesses closed as storm brings snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes
Many schools, shopping malls, businesses and offices were closed across the Maritimes Friday as a slow-moving system brings heavy snow, rain and freezing rain to the region.
-
N.B. confirms case of new Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials have confirmed one case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Winnipeg
-
Trucks rally at Manitoba Legislature in support of Ottawa Freedom Convoy
A line of semis, tractors and other vehicles is stretched across the front of the Manitoba Legislature on Broadway Friday morning in support of Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
-
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for information
Winnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'Alberta’s economic recovery has momentum': Unemployment rate falls for second straight month
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month while both Calgary and Edmonton's jobless rates remained largely unchanged.
-
Kenney says a plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions is coming next week
Premier Jason Kenney said that a plan to end COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta will come in a matter of days, during a live address on Facebook Thursday night.
-
EXCLUSIVE
Edmonton
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: city
As crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
Drugs, guns seized in central Alberta bust: RCMP
Two men have been charged after an investigation by the RCMP into a central Alberta drug- trafficking network.
Vancouver
-
'My family knows what that is like': Recovering himself, premier says 85 residents a day diagnosed with cancer in B.C.
"Today… some 85 British Columbians will get a cancer diagnosis. Tomorrow, another 85 will be told the same."
-
B.C.'s unemployment rate dips to pre-pandemic levels, lowest in Canada
Unemployment rates in B.C. have dipped to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March 2020.
-
Homicide investigation underway after targeted shooting in Delta, B.C.
Police in Delta say they're investigating a shooting that became fatal early Friday morning.