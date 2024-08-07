KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after hit-and-run involving 10-year-old boy

    One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice) One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice)
    Share

    A Guelph woman has been charged after Guelph Police said a driver hit a 10-year-old boy with their vehicle and took off.

    Police were called to the corner of Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. A witness said the boy had been crossing the street on his scooter when he was hit by the driver of van as they were making a turn.

    The child was treated for minor injuries.

    Officers said the driver of the van did not stop, but contacted police later after seeing a social media post about the collision.

    A 46-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to stop at a collision.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News