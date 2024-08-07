Driver charged after hit-and-run involving 10-year-old boy

A Guelph woman has been charged after Guelph Police said a driver hit a 10-year-old boy with their vehicle and took off.

Police were called to the corner of Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. A witness said the boy had been crossing the street on his scooter when he was hit by the driver of van as they were making a turn.

The child was treated for minor injuries.

Officers said the driver of the van did not stop, but contacted police later after seeing a social media post about the collision.

A 46-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to stop at a collision.