A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a hit and run collision in Kitchener.

Police were called to a crash involving three vehicles around 2 p.m. Sunday on Queen Street South.

One of the drivers fled before officers arrived at the scene.

During their investigation police learned that the vehicle the man was driving was allegedly stolen.

The Waterloo man, who has not been named, was later arrested.

He’s been charged with impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to remain.