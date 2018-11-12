

CTV Kitchener





A 29-year-old man was charged with several offences after fleeing from a vehicle rollover crash.

It happened on Nov. 10 around 12:30 a.m. on Cedar Street in Simcoe.

Norfolk County OPP determined that a driver failed to adjust to a curve in the roadway, colliding with a guard rail and rolling over into the ditch.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

In a news release, police said the driver was assisted by passersby before fleeing on foot.

Officers patrolling nearby located him, and took him into custody without incident.

Police charged 29-year-old Matthew Dawkins Smith of Haldimand County with impaired driving, driving over the legal limit and novice driver-blood alcohol concentration above zero.

He was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police did not say whether or not he was injured.