Featured
Driver charged after crashing into Uptown Waterloo building
Police responded to a call Monday around 4 p.m. after a van crashed into the Symposium Café at King and Erb Streets.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 6:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 6:05PM EDT
Police responded to a call Monday around 4 p.m. after a van crashed into the Symposium Café at King and Erb Streets.
Police say the vehicle was making a left-hand turn when it hit another car and crashed into the building.
There was minor damage to the building and the driver did not suffer any injuries.
The driver of the van was charged with turning unsafely.