Driver charged after crashing into fence, dragging several branches and 20 feet of barbed wire

A Guelph woman has been arrested after a concerned citizen called in a potentially impaired driver.

Guelph Police received the call just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were told a vehicle was being driven erratically near Victoria Road South and Stone Road East.

When officers caught up with the suspect vehicle at the owner’s address, they saw a woman get out of the driver’s seat.

Officers also noted several branches and more than 20 feet of barbed wire were caught in the vehicle’s undercarriage and there was damage to the front of the vehicle.

Investigators said the vehicle had left the road and struck a fence south of Guelph.

The officers said the woman’s speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet. She was arrested and taken to the police station for testing, where it was confirmed she had more than the legal amount of alcohol in her system.

The 74-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving, her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.