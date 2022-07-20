Driver charged after crash near St. Mary's hospital in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver following a collision near St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener.
Emergency crews were called to Queen's Boulevard between Spadina Road East and Rex Drive around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
Police say a driver of a Honda was heading north on Queen's Boulevard, the driver of a Volvo was heading east on Spadina, and the two collided at the intersection.
The impact of the crash resulted in the Volvo rolling over and ending up on its roof.
The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Volvo didn't suffer any physical injuries.
The Volvo driver has been charged with disobeying a stop sign.
