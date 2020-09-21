KITCHENER -- A 40-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged after a crash involving an LRT vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.

Police say it happened at around 9 a.m. on Monday in the area of Caroline Street South and William Street West.

The LRT had been travelling southbound and was going through the intersection when police say it was hit by a vehicle turning right onto William. The vehicle collided with one of the LRT vehicle's doors.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the crash, police say.

The woman was charged with turn not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act. Police did not identify her, and the charge hasn't been proven in court.