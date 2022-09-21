Driver charged after crash in Woolwich
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver after a two-vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
In a media release, police said emergency services were called to Ament Line near Hawkesville Road around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said investigation determined the driver of a Hyundai motor vehicle lost control and struck a commercial vehicle.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 36-year-old women from North Perth, was charged with careless driving.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision of has dash-cam footage to contact them.
