Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.

A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.

According to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), on Nov. 1, around 3:56 p.m., officers responded to Mount Pleasant just south of Brantford, Ont.

“It was determined a five-year-old child was attempting to get off a school bus when the doors closed, trapping part of the child's body,” OPP said in a news release. “The bus travelled 15 to 20 feet with the child's legs dangling outside the bus before it stopped.”

The incident was captured on video by a home security camera and shared with CTV News by the child’s father, Derek Tappen.

The footage shows Tappen’s oldest son getting off the bus safely, but his youngest son, five-year-old William, gets pinned by the closing doors.

“Before he could move away from the bus, the doors closed in on him, pinching him against the bottom step with his feet out,” Tappen said. “He was dragged the length of a school bus.”

It happened outside the family’s home.

Derek Tappen's sons, William is on the right. (Submitted)

“I immediately started screaming for the bus to stop,” Tappen said. “I think some of the kids heard me, and they made a large racket as well that caused the bus driver to stop.”

William was left with some scrapes, but his father says the greatest impact has been emotional.

“He doesn’t want to get back on the school bus for any reason,” Tappen said. “So I have been driving him and picking him up everyday.”

Tappen is calling for safety changes in response to the incident and wants sensors installed on school bus doors.

CTV News has learned the same bus company is also investigating what it called “a similar event” in the same area earlier this fall.

The company called the incidents a “major issue” and said it has launched a “crisis management program” in response.