WATERLOO -- The front end of a sedan is still sticking through the side of a garage at a Waterloo home it crashed into almost a week later.

The incident happened last Thursday around 4 p.m. on Gateview Drive near Erb Street.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Waterloo Regional Police say that the driver, a 23-year-old man, lost control of the sedan, which left the road and collided with the house.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say they believe that speed was a factor.

Crews on scene say that restoration to the home is currently underway.

“We’re just going to put some structural supports up so they can pull the car out and then clean up so the site’s secure,” said Rick Levinski of First on Site Restoration. “Then they can come back in the house.”

An engineer has been brought in to assess the structure.

Police tape still surrounds the house as of Wednesday.