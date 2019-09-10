

The Canadian Press





A driver is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that landed the back of a truck on top of a house.

Investigators say the truck drove off the road in Alban and into a driveway culvert at about 5 p.m. on Monday.

They say it struck a hydro pole, causing the back of the vehicle to lift up and land on top of the house.

Police say both people in the truck were uninjured, and nobody was in the house at the time.

They say the 24-year-old Toronto man driving the truck has been charged with careless driving.