WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police say they caught a 21-year-old driver going nearly twice the speed limit on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

The traffic stop was done around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 60 km/h zone.

Police say the vehicle was going 114 km/h at the time.

The car has been impounded for a week and the Cambridge driver has received a seven-day licence suspension.