Driver caught going 42 km/h over speed limit in Kitchener

    A driver has been charged after allegedly going 92 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Kitchener.

    In a Tuesday post, police said they pulled the driver over on Shirley Avenue.

    A 41-year-old from Cambridge had their licence suspended for a month and vehicle impounded for two weeks.

    They've been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

