

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Provincial police responded to the incident on Hatrey Road around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a 50-year-old man was charged for impaired driving in connection to the crash.

The man allegedly blew three times the legal limit when tested.

No injuries were reported as a result.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.