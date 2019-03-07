Featured
Driver blows 3 times legal limit after crashing into ditch: police
An OPP cruiser is seen in this photo on Jan. 10, 2019.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:54PM EST
A Norfolk County man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Provincial police responded to the incident on Hatrey Road around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a press release, a 50-year-old man was charged for impaired driving in connection to the crash.
The man allegedly blew three times the legal limit when tested.
No injuries were reported as a result.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.