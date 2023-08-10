Driver assaulted, robbed while pulled over to side of road: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a driver said they were robbed while pulled over at the side of the road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, the driver of a vehicle was pulled over to the shoulder on Wilmot Line near Erb Street West in Waterloo.
The driver was then approached by a suspect who allegedly assaulted the victim and demanded their personal belongings, police said.
Police said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
