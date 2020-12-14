KITCHENER -- An Etobicoke man has been arrested and charged for impaired driving after he allegedly visited the drive-thru of a restaurant in downtown Guelph.

According to a news release, police were called on Saturday at about 2:44 a.m. regarding a possible impaired driver there.

Minutes later, police found the vehicle running in the middle of the restaurant parking lot. After speaking with the man sitting in the driver's seat, officers arrested him.

The accused, 18, was charged with a number of impaired operation offences, as well as drinking underage and two novice driver charges.

Police suspended his licence for 90 days and impounded his vehicle for seven. He's due in court on Feb. 19 to answer the charges.

Over the course of the weekend, police also made two other arrests for impaired driving.

On Friday night, a vehicle was reportedly seen swerving in and out of traffic, almost hitting other vehicles in the process. Officers found the car running in the driveway of a residence with a man inside.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving, among other things.

On Saturday evening, a Guelph woman was also charged after police were contacted about a possible impaired driver.

Officers the vehicle about 10 minutes later parked in the driveway of a residence near Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North. After speaking with a woman outside, police said she failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.