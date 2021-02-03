KITCHENER -- Police have arrested one person for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in Kitchener on Wednesday.

It happened near the intersection of Highland Road East and Spadina Road East before noon.

The car flipped and left the roadway, ending up on its roof in the snow. Officials said that the driver, a male whose age wasn't released, was arrested.

Police have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash, but said they would like to check on the wellbeing of a female passenger who fled the scene. A K9 unit started a track to find her but she remains outstanding.

She's described as a white woman in her late 20s who had blonde hair. She was last seen heading east on Spadina and was wearing glasses and dark clothing.

The road was closed while crews towed the vehicle away but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.