

CTV Kitchener





A 38-year-old male has been arrested after a crash in Kitchener.

Regional police were trying to stop a vehicle for highway traffic offences in the area of Westwood Drive on Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver failed to stop and sped away. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, which then crashed, ending up on its side on the lawn of a house.

The driver was not injured.

Police identified the driver and arrested him, charging him with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was also arrested on several outstanding charges in relation to a March 3 incident. He was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck a police cruiser. Police suspect that vehicle was stolen.

The name of the accused was not released.

There was no word on how much damage the crash caused.