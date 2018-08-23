

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been arrested after drugs were seized during a RIDE program in Guelph Thursday.

OPP say they were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 6 near College Avenue around 3:17 a.m. when officers investigated a female driver of a black sedan that entered the checkpoint.

After a brief investigation the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

When officers searched the vehicle it was discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as a large quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

She was transported to a nearby OPP Operation Centre for processing.

28-year-old Teren Currie of Woodstock is facing numerous charges including possession of marijuana under 30 grams, and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

She is set to appear in Guelph criminal court Sept. 25, 2018.