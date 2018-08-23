Featured
Driver arrested after drugs seized during RIDE program
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:25PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been arrested after drugs were seized during a RIDE program in Guelph Thursday.
OPP say they were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 6 near College Avenue around 3:17 a.m. when officers investigated a female driver of a black sedan that entered the checkpoint.
After a brief investigation the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
When officers searched the vehicle it was discovered the driver was in possession of a quantity of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine, as well as a large quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.
She was transported to a nearby OPP Operation Centre for processing.
28-year-old Teren Currie of Woodstock is facing numerous charges including possession of marijuana under 30 grams, and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.
She is set to appear in Guelph criminal court Sept. 25, 2018.