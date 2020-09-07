KITCHENER -- The passenger and driver of vehicle seen swerving in Kitchener have both been charged with impaired driving.

Waterloo regional police responded to reports of the suspected impaired driver in the area of Victoria Street and Westmount Roadaround 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A witness reportedly saw the vehicle swerving, pull into a parking lot, and the driver switch positions with the passenger.

Police determined that both of them had been driving impaired and placed both under arrest.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, have been charged with impaired operation related offences.

Regional police say they have charged ten drivers over the long weekend with impaired operation offences.