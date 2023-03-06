Driver almost strikes child after snowball thrown near vehicle: police

Waterloo regional police say a driver has been charged after allegedly driving towards and almost hitting a child after a snowball was thrown into his vehicle's path.

Police said several children were playing, including throwing snowballs, in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road North and Keats Way on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

At one point, a child threw a snowball into the path of a vehicle, according to police.

Police said the driver fled the area after the incident.

A 73-year-old Kitchener male has been charged with dangerous operation of their vehicle and will appear in court next month.