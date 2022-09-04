Driver almost hits officer trying to get away in Cambridge parking lot, later arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say drove towards an officer and nearly hit them as he fled.
Officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say they found a running vehicle with the driver still in it and tried to talk to him.
The driver then allegedly drove towards one of the officers, who was able to avoid being struck, and fled the parking lot, according to officials.
Police say they didn't pursue the man for public safety concerns, but later located the driver and vehicle in another parking lot in the area of South and Centre Streets.
The driver allegedly tried to get away on foot but was arrested after a brief pursuit.
A 42-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with several offences, including operation while impaired, dangerous operation, assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Canada wins women's world hockey championship
Canada has won the women's world hockey championship.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
London
-
London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires
London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.
-
Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
-
Windsor
-
‘It was like a bomb went off’: Vehicle crashes into South Windsor home
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a South Windsor home Saturday night, police say.
-
Man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police have closed a section of Ouellette Avenue as they investigate an “altercation” downtown.
-
Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police
Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating homicide in Bradford
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating a murder that happened overnight.
-
Hundreds gather to mourn six crash victims with candlelight vigil
Family, friends and Barrie residents gathered together Saturday night to mourn the six lives lost in last weekend's fatal collision with a candlelight vigil.
-
Missing boater found dead near Beausoleil First Nation
An intense search early Sunday morning has resulted in the body of a missing boater being recovered.
Northern Ontario
-
Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.
-
RCMP extends Sask. dangerous persons alert to Alberta, Manitoba
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
-
Back to school, municipal election signs come out, and a new Conservative leader: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
English school boards get back to class, the municipal election signs come out and a new Conservative leader is crowned.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
Toronto
-
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
Ontario couple buys a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia for under $350K
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Labour Day
Labour Day marks the end of summer vacation for many, especially those returning to school.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'
The ferry operator said in a statement that it has also cancelled the five remaining Sunday trips between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Winnipeg
-
'Very busy and dangerous': Mobile home residents upset after city strikes down fix to dangerous intersection
Residents of a mobile home community near the edge of Winnipeg are worried for their safety after a city committee denied their application to fix a dangerous exit for drivers.
-
What’s open and closed in Manitoba on Labour Day weekend
Labour Day is coming up Monday, Sept. 5, and some business, services and organizations are set to close or operate at reduced hours across the province.
-
Busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to two fires within a few hours of each other.
Calgary
-
‘So good to be back’: Calgary Pride parade welcomes thousands of spectators
Calgary’s downtown core was filled with rainbow-coloured flags, drag queens and kings, flashy outfits, decked out floats and thousands upon thousands of people on Sunday.
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
Edmonton
-
Search for Saskatchewan stabbing suspects extended to Alta. and Manitoba
The RCMP extended an Emergency Alert issued Sunday in Saskatchewan to Alberta and Manitoba.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Vancouver
-
Late season wildfires burning out of control prompt evacuation orders in B.C.
A number of out-of-control wildfires burning in British Columbia prompted evacuation orders in several communities over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.